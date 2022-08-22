Harare, Aug 22 (PTI) India beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 series sweep here on Monday.

Shubman Gill (130) struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022: Check Likely XI for Men in Blue Ahead of Continental Showdown Against Archrivals.

In reply, Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs thanks to Sikandar Raza's brilliant 95-ball 115.

Earlier, coming in to bat at number three, Gill smashed 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six, after India opted to bat.

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Interested in Signing Pedro Neto From Wolves.

Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 40.

Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul for the home team.

Brief scores:

India: 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50; Brad Evans 5/54).

Zimbabwe: 276 all out in 49.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 115, Sean Williams 45; Kuldeep Yadav 2/38, Axar Patel 2/30, Avesh Khan 3/66).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)