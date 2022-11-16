New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) India's pistol shooters continued their golden run, sweeping all the four gold medals on offer for the second day running in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea on Wednesday.

With two more days remaining, India's gold count has now gone up to 21.

The day's first medal event, the 10m air pistol women, saw an all-India title clash, where Rhythm Sangwan prevailed over Palak 16-8 to clinch her second international gold of the year.

Rhythm had won the event at the Cairo World Cup stage earlier this year.

That was followed by yet another all-India contest, in the 10m air pistol women junior event, where Manu Bhaker pipped Esha Singh 17-15 in the gold medal match. It was a see-saw battle in the truest sense between two champion shooters, with the lead changing hands after almost every single-shot series.

It was then the turn of the men as Shiva Narwal, Naveen and Vijayveer Sidhu triumphed over Lee Daemyung, Mok Jin Mun and Park Daehun of Korea 16-14, in the 10m air pistol team men final.

The junior men were not to be left behind as the troika of Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana and Varun Tomar annihilated Uzbekistan's Mukhammad Kamalov, Nuriddin Nuriddinov and Ilkhombek Obidjonov 16-2 in the 10m air pistol team men junior event, the final event of the day.

