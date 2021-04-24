New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) India's women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19.

The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.

"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!," Veda wrote.

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)