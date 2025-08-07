New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): India have been drawn with Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei and Lebanon in Group D of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers, following the draw conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, according to the AIFF website.

Ahmedabad's The Arena will host Group D of the Qualifiers from November 22 to 30, 2025. India will begin the Qualifiers with a clash against Palestine (November 22) before taking on Chinese Taipei (November 26), Lebanon (November 28) and Iran (November 30).

Also Read | IPL 2026 Trade Window: Sanju Samson Hands in Transfer Request As Tensions Spark Between Rajasthan Royals and Star Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter: Report.

The draw saw 38 teams divided into seven groups -- three of six teams each and four of five. They will contest the Qualifiers in a single round-robin centralised league format, with the seven group winners progressing to the 21st edition of the Finals, where they will join the nine AFC representatives from the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025 who have automatically qualified -- Qatar, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Korea Republic, DPR Korea, Japan, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

For the Qualifiers draw, the 38 teams were seeded into six pots based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the previous three editions of the Finals. India was seeded in Pot 2 and placed in a separate Hosts Pot before the draw to ensure they were not drawn in the same group as other hosts.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendly 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 will take place from May 7 to 24, 2026, and the top eight finishers will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

After missing out on qualifying for the 2025 tournament, India will aim to bounce back and appear in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup for the 10th time in history.

AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Draw Result

Group A: China PR (H), Bangladesh, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Timor-Leste, Sri LankaGroup B: Yemen, Laos, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Cambodia, Guam, PakistanGroup C: Vietnam (H), Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Northern Mariana Islands, MacauGroup D: Islamic Republic of Iran, India (H), Palestine, Chinese Taipei, LebanonGroup E: Australia, Iraq, Philippines, Jordan (H), BhutanGroup F: Thailand (H), Kuwait, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, MaldivesGroup G: Oman, Afghanistan, Myanmar (H), Syria, Nepal

India's schedule:November 22: Palestine vs IndiaNovember 26: India vs Chinese TaipeiNovember 28: India vs LebanonNovember 30: IR Iran vs India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)