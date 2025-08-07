Cristiano Ronaldo is once again going to be one of the biggest centres of attraction as Al-Nassr take on Rio Ave in a club friendly 2025 on Friday, August 8. The Knights of Najd enter this clash on the back of a 2-1 win over French club Toulouse and will be raring to keep that momentum going as they now go up against the Portuguese Primeira Liga outfit. The Estádio Algarve in the Algarve region of Portugal is set to host the Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave clash and many fans in the star forward's home country would be looking forward to watching him in action. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave club friendly 2025 match. Al-Nassr 2-1 Toulouse, Club Friendly 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Knights of Najd Register Second Victory of Pre-Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown signs of good form in the pre-season so far. After sitting out of Al-Nassr's 5-2 win over SK St Johann, Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr's attack as they took on Toulouse. And the 40-year-old did not disappoint at all. He brought Al-Nassr back in the match with a goal in the 33rd minute of the contest after Toulouse had taken the lead eight minutes before through Yann Gboho. Download Cristiano Ronaldo Wallpaper Used By Mohammed Siraj Before His Match-Winning Performance in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendly 2025?

In all likelihood, Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Al-Nassr in their club friendly against Rio Ave. And as a matter of fact, the 40-year-old will once again feature in the starting XI and lead the attack for his side. Ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendly 2025 match, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen working hard in training alongside his teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr Training

AlNassr on the move ⚡ pic.twitter.com/laRcFm8OO1 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 6, 2025

The Portugal National Football Team star had a sensational 2024-25 campaign in terms of goal-scoring as he found the back of the net for a total of 25 goals to his name in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year, brushed aside all speculations hinting at his Al-Nassr exit by signing a two-year extension with the club.

