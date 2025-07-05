Chiang Mai (Thailand), Jul 5 (PTI) India secured a memorable qualification in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Finals with a thrilling 2-1 victory over hosts Thailand at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium, here on Friday.

The win helped India top Group B of the Qualifiers with a perfect record -- four wins from four matches.

For the first time the Blue Tigresses have booked a ticket to the continental championship through the qualification route.

Australia will host the tournament in 2026.

It will be India's first appearance at the Asian Cup since 2022, when they participated as hosts but were forced to withdraw due to a COVID outbreak in the squad.

The last time India qualified outright was back in 2003, when the qualifiers did not exist in the current format.

Mid-fielder Sangita Basfore was the star for India, scoring a brace to script the memorable win. She struck first in the 28th minute to put the Crispin Chettri-coached side ahead.

Thailand, who came into the match as favourites and 24 places above India in the FIFA rankings, equalised through Chatchawan Rodthong just after the break in the 47th minute.

However, Basfore found the net again in the 74th minute to restore India's lead. The visitors then held their nerve with resolute defending to deny Thailand any further chance to draw level.

The win capped India's dominant run through the group stage.

They opened their campaign with a record 13-0 demolition of Mongolia, followed it up with a 4-0 win over Timor Leste, and a 5-0 victory against Iraq.

Thailand, coached by Japanese tactician Futoshi Ikeda, had also been flawless, beating the same opponents 11-0, 4-0 and 7-0, respectively, to set up a virtual knockout clash for the lone automatic qualification spot.

Heading into the final game, both sides were locked with identical goal differences of +22, making the encounter a must-win for both.

India had never previously beaten Thailand in women's football, including a narrow 0-1 loss in the Asian Games in China last year.

But this time, Sangita and her teammates ensured history was rewritten.

The qualification gives the Blue Tigresses a chance to go to new heights and with a potential maiden FIFA Women's World Cup berth in 2027, with the road to Brazil passing through Australia next year.

