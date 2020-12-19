Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) India ended their second innings at 36 for 9 during the opening session of the third day in the first day/night Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Australia need a mere 90 to win the first Test in the four-match series.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 244 all out.

Australia 1st innings: 191 all out.

India 2nd Innings: 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 9; Pat Cummins 4/21; Josh Hazlewood 5/8).

