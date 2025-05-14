Dubai [UAE], May 14 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the updated Women's ODI team rankings. Australia continue to lead the table, but England and India have made gains and closed the gap at the top.

According to the ICC website, Australia's lead has narrowed to 40 points from 44 after the annual update. They now have 167 rating points, while England are second with 127 points. India, in third place, gained eight rating points and now sit at 121 -- reducing their gap with England from 11 points to just six.

New Zealand (96), South Africa (90), and Sri Lanka (82) remain in fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively. However, South Africa lost nine rating points despite retaining their position.

The rankings update takes into account matches played from May 2022 to April 2024 at a 50% weighting, and matches after April 2024 at full value. As a result, South Africa's 2022 World Cup semi-final performance is no longer counted.

This change also affected the West Indies, which reached the semi-finals in 2022. They dropped 10 points, falling from seventh to ninth place with 72 points. They now trail Bangladesh (79) and Pakistan (78), who have moved up to seventh and eighth place, respectively. (ANI)

