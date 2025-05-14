AC Milan will lock horns with Bologna in the finals of the Coppa Italia at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Milan have endured a tough domestic campaign, with the team struggling in eighth place in the Italian Serie A with 60 points from 36 games. Their European dreams are in the doldrums and winning a silverware in a calamitous season as this would be considered massive. Opponents Bologna are just above them at 7th but have managed just one win in their last five league fixtures, a cause of worry for the team management ahead of such a big game. AC Milan versus Bologna starts at 12:30 AM IST. Serie A 2024-25: Europe-chasing AC Milan Rally Again to Beat Bologna 3-1.

Rafael Leao and Youssouf Fofana have both trained with the AC Milan first team and should be part of the match-day squad. Fikayo Tomori will be the main man at the back with Mike Maignan in goal. Expect Luka Jovic to lead the forward line, with Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic creating from out wide. Tammy Abraham could be used from the bench depending on how the match progresses.

Santiago Castro will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game, while Thijs Dallinga should play the lone striker up top. Riccardo Orsolini is a key figure in the final third for Bologna and he will keep the AC Milan backline on their toes. Nicolo Cambiaghi and Benjamin Dominguez will slot in to form the double pivot in midfield. Serie A 2024–25 Results: Bologna Misses Out on Top Four Spot After Goalless Draw Against Udinese.

When is AC Milan vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

AC Milan will take on Bologna in the final of Coppa Italia 2024-25 on Thursday, May 15. The AC Milan vs Bologna match is set to be played at the San Siro and it will starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for the Coppa Italia 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the AC Milan vs Bologna live telecast on any TV channel. For AC Milan vs Bologna online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Football Match?

GXR World is the official broadcast partner of the Coppa Italia 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Bologna final live streaming on the GXR World website for free. AC Milan will be challenged in this game, but expect them to secure a 2-1 win in this tie.

