Dubai [UAE], March 7 (ANI): India enters the Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai on Sunday in excellent form, having secured four wins in the tournament, as per the official website of ICC.

India's tournament opener saw them prevail in a tight contest against Bangladesh in Dubai, registering a sizzling six-wicket victory to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 7: Viv Richards, Rachel Weisz, Anupam Kher and Ghulam Nabi Azad - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 7.

Pacer Mohammed Shami's impressive 5/53, combined with three scalps from Harshit Rana and two from Axar Patel, restricted Bangladesh to 228.

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 101*, combined with stylish knocks from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, ensured smooth sailing for India as they reached the Tigers' total with 21 balls to spare.

Also Read | GG-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women’s T20 Cricket Match in Lucknow.

In their high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, India displayed their all-round prowess by chasing down 241 runs with six wickets in hand.

Kuldeep Yadav weaved his magic for the Indian side by taking three crucial wickets to bundle out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs.

Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56) came up with some crucial knocks, but the age-old rivalry was marked primarily by a Virat Kohli masterclass that saw him score an unbeaten 100 to steer India to victory.

A different challenge for Rohit Sharma's side in the form of New Zealand, with the winner staying unbeaten at the tournament and earning the top spot in Group A. Though when these two sides met, they had both already qualified for the semi-final stage.

New Zealand's bowlers did well to restrict India's batting line-up, with Shreyas Iyer (79) and Hardik Pandya (45) leading the way as the Asian side posted a competitive total of 249/9 after they were sent in to bat first.

It was the Varun Chakravarthy show in reply, with the spinner claiming an impressive five-wicket haul to help bowl New Zealand out for just 205, as India progressed through to the final four with their unbeaten record intact.

India qualified for the Champions Trophy final by taking down another of their top rivals, Australia.

The bowlers applied pressure throughout the Aussies' batting innings, restricting them to 264 all out in the 50th over, consistently finding key wickets throughout. Mohammed Shami chipped in with three big wickets, while spinners Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a couple.

Once again, it was Kohli who anchored the bulk of India's successful chase, with a poised 84 off 98 balls. The crisp hitting of Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya saw them home safely, reaching their target with 11 deliveries to spare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)