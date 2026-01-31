Bangkok [Thailand], January 31 (ANI): India Legends produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Pakistan Legends by 77 runs in a high-profile India vs Pakistan clash at the ongoing Asian Legends Cup 2026 at the BCA Ground in Bangkok, Thailand.

Batting first, India Legends posted an imposing total of 173 for 6 in 20 overs, according to a release. The innings was anchored by solid contributions from the Indian middle order, with Vijay Singh scoring 31 runs off 24 balls, Bhanu Seth adding a quick 30 off 22 deliveries, and Deepak Sharma chipping in with a composed 33 off 31 balls. The Indian batters capitalised well in the latter half of the innings to set a challenging target.

In response, Pakistan Legends were bundled out for 96 runs in 19.2 overs, failing to cope with India's disciplined and incisive bowling attack. Kalim Khan delivered a sensational spell, finishing with figures of 4 wickets for 11 runs in 3.2 overs at an economy rate of 3.30. He was well supported by Kapil Rana, who picked up two wickets while conceding just 19 runs, and other Indian bowlers who maintained constant pressure throughout the chase.

Pakistan's resistance was brief as wickets fell at regular intervals, preventing any meaningful partnership from developing. India's sharp fielding further tightened the noose, resulting in a comprehensive victory.

For his outstanding bowling performance, Kalim Khan was adjudged Man of the Match, his second consecutive match-winning effort in the tournament.

The Asian Legends Cup is a first-of-its-kind continental tournament for veteran cricketers aged 40 and above and features six teams -- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Hong Kong. The tournament is being organised under the aegis of the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and aims to provide a competitive international platform for retired cricketers across Asia.

All matches of the Asian Legends Cup 2026 are being streamed live globally on YouTube. (ANI)

