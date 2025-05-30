Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva struck the solitary goal as the Indian women's football team went down 0-1 to Uzbekistan in the first of two FIFA International Friendlies, here on Friday.

After a goalless first half, Khabibullaeva broke the deadlock in the 56th minute to secure the win for the hosts.

The two teams will face off again in the second friendly on June 3.

India earned a few corners early on, while goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu did well to keep the Uzbekistan attackers at bay in the opening exchanges.

Panthoi, who marched in as the captain on Friday, did especially well to collect the ball from Nilufar Kudratova in the eighth minute, after the Uzbekistan forward was played through behind the India defence.

As the game wore on, India began to gain more composure, building their own attacks in the Uzbek third.

Soumya Guguloth, on the counter, threaded a pass through to Dangmei Grace, who had raced past the Uzbekistan back line and only had the goalkeeper to beat. However, Maftuna Jonimqulova rushed out of her line and snatched the ball from the India forward's feet.

A little after the half-hour mark, Diyorakhon ran on to an aerial through ball and had just Panthoi to beat. However, India centre-back Shilky Devi showed good presence of mind to contain the Uzbekistan forward with her physical presence, allowing Panthoi some time to snatch the ball.

India coach Chettri brought striker Pyari Xaxa into the game instead of Manisha Naik, thus pushing Grace into midfield.

The move seemed to have been working in the initial stages of the second half, as India began to enjoy long bouts of possession in the Uzbekistan half. However, it also left them more susceptible to a counter-attack, which resulted in the deciding goal.

Maftuna Shoyimova, who was freed down the left flank, sent in a pinpoint cross into the India box. Diyorakhon tapped it in from close range in the 56th minute to give her side the lead.

Diyorakhon had a chance to double the lead on the hour mark when she tried to volley another cross, this time from the left, but the forward could not connect with the ball as Panthoi plucked it out of the air.

India went searching for the equaliser with Pyari being the focal point. Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi sent in a looping cross from the right, which was headed goalwards by Pyari. However, the header lacked power and rolled wide with around 20 minutes to go.

Sumati Kumari, advancing down the right wing, sent a low cross to Pyari in the closing stages. The Indian striker trapped the ball and pulled the trigger from the edge of the box. However, Jonimqulova did well to produce a diving save to keep India out.

