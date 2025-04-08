Pune, Apr 8 (PTI) The Indian women's tennis team suffered a 1-2 loss against New Zealand in a group stage match of the Billie Jean King Cup here on Tuesday.

Competing in the Asia-Oceania Group 1, the hosts began on a promising note as Shrivalli Bhamidipaty delivered a dominant performance to thrash Aishi Das 6-1 6-1 and hand India an early lead.

Also Read | On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

However, New Zealand bounced back strongly. Sahaja Yamalapalli couldn't match the experience of Lulu Sun in the second singles, losing 3-6 3-6.

In the decisive doubles rubber, the seasoned pair of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare went down 3-6 4-6 to the Kiwi duo of Lulu Sun and Monique Barry, handing New Zealand the tie.

Also Read | On Which Channel ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Women's CWC Qualifier Matches in India?.

India will face Thailand in their second group fixture on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)