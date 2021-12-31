Centurion [South Africa], December 31 (ANI): India will lose one point from their World Test Championship points tally for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test held in Centurion, the International Cricket Council announced on Friday.

Consequently, India have also been fined 20 per cent of their match fee. Andrew Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo ' Very Happy' at Manchester United as Agent Refutes Rumours of Portuguese Star Seeking Old Trafford Exit.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11 of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, India will lose one point from their points tally for this offence," ICC in a statement said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: Indian Football Team's Review As We Move Into 2022.

Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele leveled the charge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)