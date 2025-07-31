London, Jul 31 (PTI) India lost their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul on a green top but did well to reach 72 for two at lunch on day one of the series-deciding fifth Test against England here on Thursday.

India made four changes to their playing eleven, bringing in a fit-again Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel for Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Shardul Thakur and the injured Rishabh Pant.

Also Read | Fact Check: Has WWE Star Veer Mahaan Renounced Fame To Serve Premanand Ji Maharaj? Here's the Truth After Video of Him Dressed as a Monk Walking Barefoot Goes Viral.

England too made four changes but they had announced it on Wednesday with injured captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer unavailable for selection.

On the greenest pitch of the series, the ball expectedly did seam around but it was not swinging profusely.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Kolkata Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates?.

Playing his first game of the series, Gus Atkinson struck in his second over by having Jaiswal (2) trapped in front. The on-field umpire did not give it out but England reviewed successfully with the incoming ball going on to hit the stumps.

The other pacers Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton struggled for control. Tongue conceded 12 runs in his opening over including 10 via two wides on either side of the stumps.

India reached 36 for one in the first hour of play.

Rahul (14 off 40), who has been India's most solid batter over the course of the series, was the second wicket to fall. A short ball from Chris Woakes did not do much but Rahul went for the cut when it was too close to his body, eventually playing on to his stumps.

Number three Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill then batted till lunch which was taken early due to a sudden downpour at The Oval after the sun played hide and seek.

Sai collected two fours down the ground off Tongue and Woakes respectively.

India's leading run getter Gill punched Overton through the cover before using the short arm pull off the pacer for boundaries on either side of the wicket.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)