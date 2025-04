Colombo, Apr 29 (PTI) India opted to bat against South Africa in the second match of the Women's Tri-Series here on Tuesday.

India had beaten Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on Sunday.

Teams:

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso(wk), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani.

