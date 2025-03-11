Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle has unveiled a special cancellation postal marking (which is used to prevent reuse of postal stamps and stationary) to mark India's victory in the ICC Cricket Champions Trophy 2025 after the thrilling final match against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9, 2025.

This special cancellation, which celebrates India's victory in the prestigious tournament, was released on Tuesday at the Mumbai General Post Office (GPO), as per a press release from India Post.

The special cancellation highlights the national pride and sporting excellence displayed by the Indian cricket team in securing the Champions Trophy. This cancellation serves as a commendation for the team's achievement and is a collectable item for cricket lovers and philatelists.

The release ceremony was held at the Mumbai GPO, where Suchita Joshi, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Manoj Kumar, Director Postal Services (Mail and Business Development), Maharashtra Circle and other dignitaries, officials and cricket fans gathered to celebrate this historic moment for Indian sports.

Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle expressed his pride in recognising this significant achievement through philatelic heritage, creating a lasting memory of the country's sporting success. Special cancellations are available to the public at Mumbai GPO.

Coming to the title clash, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied the brakes and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed the Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

During the run-chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things, between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand. After India lost Axar following the crossing of the 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Jadeja took India over the finishing line.

Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) were top wicket-takers for NZ. (ANI)

