Fans reacted after spotting that Yuvraj Singh did not mention Virat Kohli in his congratulatory post for the India national cricket team after their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win. The former Indian all-rounder, just like others, took to social media to laud the Men in Blue after they beat New Zealand to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai and mentioned all the names in India's playing XI barring Virat Kohli. Several fans pointed it out while some hilariously remarked that India were perhaps playing with 10 players and not 11, with Yuvraj Singh not writing about Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli was India's second-highest run-scorer in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the highlights of his batting included a century against Pakistan and a crucial 84 against Australia in the semi-final. Fans Claim Shreyas Iyer Turned Down BCCI President Roger Binny’s Gesture of Putting White Jacket on Him During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Presentation Ceremony.

Yuvraj Singh's Post for Team India With No Mention of Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh's post for Team India for their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win (Credit: X @YUVSTRONG12)

'No Prizes for Identifying Left Out Person'

Credit: X

'So It was Playing XI, Not XI'

Credit: X

'Mentioned All Except Virat Kohli'

Credit: X

'India Were Playing CT With Only 10 Players'

Credit: X

'Why?'

Credit: X

'Forgot to Mention the Most Important Player'

Credit: X

'Jaha Matter Bade Hote Hai Wanha King Kohli Ignore Hote Hai'

Credit: X

Another Fan Highlights Same Point

Credit: X

