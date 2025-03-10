Dubai [UAE], March 10 (ANI):The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ended on March 9, 2025, with India emerging as the champions after defeating New Zealand in the final. The tournament saw several standout performances from players across teams, with bat and ball, in high-pressure situations. As the dust settles on yet another thrilling edition, ICC has announced the Team of the Tournament, recognizing the best performers who lit up the competition.

Rachin Ravindra was named the Player of the Tournament after a stellar campaign, where he amassed 251 runs at an average of 62.75, including two centuries.

Partnering him at the top is Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, who scored 216 runs at an outstanding average of 72. His 177-run knock against England not only guided Afghanistan to a historic win but also became the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history.

Virat Kohli, the ever-reliable backbone of India's batting lineup, once again proved why he is called 'King Kohli.' The veteran batter registered 218 runs at an average of 54.5, including a crucial 84 in the semi-final against Australia. During the tournament, he also reached a major milestone, becoming only the third player in history to surpass 14,000 ODI runs, joining the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Shreyas Iyer played a vital role in India's middle order, scoring 243 runs at 48.6, with two fifties. His consistency in the latter stages of the tournament was invaluable, as he ensured India had the stability needed to post competitive totals.

India's wicketkeeper KL Rahul proved to be a finisher in the truest sense, scoring 140 runs at a staggering average of 140. He remained unbeaten in three of his four innings, playing crucial knocks of 42* and 34* in the semi-final and final, respectively, showcasing his composure in high-pressure chases.

Glenn Phillips had a remarkable tournament, contributing with both the bat and in the field. The New Zealand all-rounder scored 177 runs at an average of 59 and also took five catches, including a breathtaking grab to dismiss Virat Kohli in the group-stage clash against India.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai continued his rise as a dependable all-rounder, scoring 126 runs at 42 and picking up seven wickets, including a match-winning 5/58 against England. His ability to deliver with both bat and ball made him one of the most valuable players of the competition.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner led his side to the final with both his bowling and leadership. The left-arm spinner claimed nine wickets at an economy of 4.80 and marshalled his resources expertly throughout the tournament. He has been also announced as the captain of the side.

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami once again delivered when it mattered most, finishing with nine wickets at an average of 25.8. His 5/53 against Bangladesh in the group stage set the tone for his campaign, and he followed it up with crucial wickets in the semi-final and final.

Matt Henry was one of the tournament's most lethal bowlers, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with ten scalps at an average of 16.7. His best performance came in the Group A decider against India, where he took 5/42. Unfortunately, an injury ruled him out of the final, a major blow for New Zealand.

India's Varun Chakaravarthy had a dream tournament, taking nine wickets at a sensational average of 15.1. Having played just one ODI before the Champions Trophy, the 33-year-old proved his worth in crucial matches, making a strong case for his future in India's limited-overs setup.

Axar Patel was named the 12th player of the tournament for his all-round contributions. He took five wickets at an economy of 4.35 and chipped in with 109 runs, including an important 29 in the final. His presence in the field was also notable, with two crucial catches. (ANI)

