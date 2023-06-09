London, Jun 9 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane struck an unbeaten 89 on comeback as India reached 260 for 6 at lunch on the third day of their World Test Championship final against Australia here on Friday.

Resuming the day at 151 for five with 318 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 469, India lost wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (5) early when Scott Boland cleaned him up. But the pair of Rahane and Shardul Thakur (36 not out) led India's resistance in the remainder of the first session.

Rahane and Thakur added 108 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket though India still trail Australia by 209 runs in the first innings.

Rahane, who was dropped on 72 by David Warner off Pat Cummins, has faced 122 balls for his unbeaten 89 with 11 fours and one six.

Thakur copped a few blows on his hands and managed to reach 36 not out from 83 balls with four fours, as he was also dropped by Cameron Green off Cummins while he was batting on eight.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 469

India 1st Innings: 260 for 6 in 60 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 89 batting, Shardul Thakur 36 batting). PTI

