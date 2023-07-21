Port of Spain, Jul 21 (PTI) India scored 288 for four against West Indies at stumps on the opening day of the second Test here.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) and Virat Kohli (87 batting) struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Ravindra Jadeja (36 batting) was giving Kohli company at the crease at close of play.

For West Indies, Jason Holder (1/30), Jomel Warrican (1/55), Kemar Roach (1/64) and Shanon Gabriel (1/50) picked up a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 288 for four in 84 overs (Virat Kohli 87 batting, Rohit Sharma 80, Yashasvi Jaiswal 57; Jason Holder 1/30). PTI

