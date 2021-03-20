Ahmedabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Invited to bat, India posted 224 for two against England in the series-deciding fifth Twenty20 International here on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma's blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for India's huge total.

Skipper Virat Kohli contributed unbeaten 80 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls before Chris Jordan's stunning piece of fielding resulted in his dismissal off Adil Rashid.

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39.

Brief Scores:

India: 224 for 2 in 20 overs. (Virat Kohli 80 not out, Rohit Sharma 64; Ben Stokes 1/26, Adil Rashid 1/31).

