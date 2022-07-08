Southampton, Jul 7 (PTI) India produced a solid batting display to post 198 for eight against England in the first T20I of the three-match series here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Hardik Pandya top-scored with a 33-ball 51 while Suryakumar Yadav (39), Deepak Hooda (33) and skipper Rohit Sharma (24) were the other contributors.

For England, Chris Jordon (2/23) and Mooen Ali (2/26 in 2 overs) snapped two wickets each. Reece Topley (1/34), Tymal Mills (1/35) and Matthew Parkinson (1/44) also scalped one each.

Brief Scores:

India: 198 for 8 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 51; Chris Jordon 2/23, Moeen Ali 2/26).

