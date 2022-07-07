Both Northern Ireland and Norway will be aiming to kick off their EURO 2022 campaign on a winning note as they face off in Group A of UEFA Women's Euro 2022. The clash will be played at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on July 07, 2022 (Thursday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Norway vs Northern Ireland, Women's Euro 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Manisha Kalyan, Midfielder, Signs for Apollon Ladies FC, Set To Become First Indian Player To Compete in UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The competition was postponed by a year due to COVID-19 but is finally underway. Hosts England got off to a great start beating Austria and are at the top of their group. Both Norway and Northern Ireland will aim for a similar result to catch up with the Lionesses.

When is Norway vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Norway vs Northern Ireland clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on July 08, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Norway vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Norway vs Northern Ireland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Norway vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch Norway vs Northern Ireland, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

