Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], April 28 (ANI): In a landmark moment for inclusive sports in India, the pan-disability Indian Cricket Team was officially announced in Monday's press conference in Bengaluru. The spirit of cricket takes a powerful and inclusive leap forward as the India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Cricket Series prepares to kick off at the Kini Sports Arena, Bengaluru, from April 29 to May 5.

This first-of-its-kind bilateral series marks a significant moment in the evolution of adaptive sports in South Asia, spotlighting athletes who personify determination, skill, and perseverance.

Organized under the guidance of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), this prestigious series brings together two cricket-loving nations to celebrate the unyielding human spirit and athletic excellence of physically disabled cricketers. Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment proudly hosts this landmark event, reinforcing its commitment to fostering inclusive platforms in the sporting world.

This T20 series will feature elite athletes with physical disabilities (standing category) representing India and Sri Lanka in a multi-match format. The competition promises to be both fierce and inspiring, offering fans a compelling display of high-level cricket driven by unmatched resilience.

"It's a privilege to be part of this historic series, representing our nation on such a meaningful platform. This is more than just cricket--it's a celebration of resilience, inclusion, and the power of sport to unite. I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to Ravi Kant Chauhan and Squadron Leader Abhai Pratap Singh for their incredible efforts in bringing Wilspoke on board and making this series possible. I also want to thank Sri Jay Shah for his invaluable support throughout our journey. We're ready, focused, and proud to wear the Indian jersey," Ravindra Sante, Indian Captain, said in today's press conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kant Chauhan, Secretary of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India, shared his sentiments:

"It gives me immense pride to witness the historic India-Sri Lanka Bilateral T20 Series for cricketers with physical disability (standing) being hosted by Wilspoke at the Kini Sports Arena, Bengaluru. This remarkable event stands as a beacon of resilience, perseverance, and the unifying power of sport. It reflects the limitless spirit of athletes who, through their passion and determination, inspire millions. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the organisers and participating teams and wish for a successful, memorable series that will leave a lasting legacy for the future of inclusive sports."

The matches will serve not only as a competitive platform but also as a celebration of ability, unity, and sportsmanship. By promoting representation and accessibility in cricket, the series aims to drive lasting change and open up new possibilities for aspiring cricketers with disabilities.

Sqn Ldr. Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.) Joint secy - DCCI "As someone who navigates the world with a wheelchair, I deeply understand the transformative power of sports for people with disabilities. The India-Sri Lanka Bilateral T20 Series for cricketers with physical disabilities is more than just a tournament -- it's a celebration of resilience, determination, and the unbreakable human spirit. This milestone event highlights the incredible talent and courage of athletes who challenge perceptions and inspire us all. I commend Wilspoke for their vision and dedication in hosting this historic series at Kini Sports Arena, Bengaluru. I wish all the athletes the very best. May this tournament strengthen the bonds between our nations, and may it inspire countless individuals with disabilities to believe in their abilities, chase their dreams, and realise that nothing is impossible."

Nishanth AJ, Founder and CEO of Wilspoke Sports and Entertainment, shared his thoughts: "We are honoured to be part of this transformative event. At Wilspoke, we believe in the power of sports to unite and inspire. This series is a step towards making cricket truly inclusive, ensuring that every talented athlete gets the platform they deserve."

Cricket enthusiasts, corporate sponsors, and sports governing bodies are encouraged to join this transformative initiative as excitement builds. The India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability T20 Series is more than just a tournament--it is a movement toward equality and empowerment in sports. (ANI)

