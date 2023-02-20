Cairo, Feb 20 (PTI) Indian shooters swept the mixed team air pistol and rifle competitions in the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

First, R Narmada Nithin and reigning world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the 10m air rifle mixed team event to give India their first gold.

Then Varun Tomar, who had won bronze in the individual event on Sunday, and Rhythm Sangwan clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team competition to ensure India reach the top of the medals tally with two gold and one bronze.

There are six more finals left in the tournament.

The duo of Tomar and Sangwan humbled the experienced Serbian pair of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, the latter a Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, in the air pistol mixed team gold medal match.

Narmada and Rudrankksh shot a stunning 635.8 in the Olympic event to top the 38-team 60-shot (30 shots each) qualification round. That effort took them to the gold medal match, where they defeated Hungary's Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-6.

Rudrankksh said after the final, "Narmada shot brilliantly. I dedicate this to all our well-wishers."

Narmada was a little more forthcoming, saying, "I am very excited as this is my first international medal at the senior level. So happy that it began with a gold. Could not have done it without Rudrankksh. He was just outstanding today."

The second Indian pair of Tilottama Sen and Hriday Hazarika finished seventh as the top four made the medal rounds. Eszter and Istvan shot 631.0 to finish second, earning the right to face Narmada and Rudrankksh for a shot at gold.

Germany's Lisa Mueller and Maximillan Dallinger came third, after they beat the Swiss pair of Nina Christen and Christoph Duerr 16-12 in the bronze medal match.

Rhythm and Varun make it two in two

=======================

The young Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar topped their qualification round with a combined score of 583 in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition.

They were joined in the gold medal match by the Serbian pair of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec who shot 582 in qualification to finish a point behind the Indians. A second Indian pair of Divya T S and Sarabjot Singh shot 577 to finish fifth.

Tomar, who had won bronze in the individual men's air pistol on Sunday, was the difference in the match with his consistency. He missed the 10-mark just three times out of 13, while Damir had six.

The Indians led 10-6 and then 12-8, and then finally 14-10 before sealing the deal in the 13th series.

Varun said, "I am feeling great. It has been a good tournament for me. I just kept calm and followed the process as instructed by the coach."

Rhythm also shared her feelings and said, "I gave my best and tried to relax myself as much as possible. I am happy that it turned out well."

