Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 22 (ANI): India Under-23 men's national Team went down to hosts Malaysia Under-23 national team 1-2 in the first of the two friendly matches at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The winners led 1-0 at the half time with goals from Saravanan Thirumurgan (33') and increased the lead four minutes after resumption through Muhamad Alif Zikri Bin Zaini Anuar.

India U23, coached by former India defender Naushad Moosa, reduced the margin when Chingamgbam Shivaldo Singh found the mark in the 78th minute. The second and last friendly match will be played on Monday, March 25, 2024, at the same venue.

India U23: Prabhsukhan Singh (captain and GK), Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Bikash Yumnam (Narender 71'), Hormipam Ruivah (Robin Yadav 82'), Zothanpuia Mark (Sandip Mandi 71'), Chingamgbam Shivaldo Singh (N Meetei Khumanthem 89'), Mohammed Aimen (Parthib Sundar Gogoi 83'), Vibin Mohanan (Abhishek Dhananjay Suryavanshi 67'), Vishnu Puthiya Valappil (Mohammed Sanan Kundoyi 59'), Siva Sakthi Narayanan (Gurkirat Singh 71'), Isak Vanlalruatfela (Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan 59'). (ANI)

