Perth, Nov 23 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 150 in 49.4 overs

Australia 1st Innings:

Usman Khawaja c Kohli b Bumrah 8

Nathan McSweeney lbw b Bumrah 10

Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Mohammed Siraj 2

Steven Smith lbw b Bumrah 0

Travis Head b Harshit Rana 11

Mitchell Marsh c Rahul b Mohammed Siraj 6

Alex Carey c Pant b Bumrah 21

Pat Cummins c Pant b Bumrah 3

Mitchell Starc c Pant b Harshit Rana 26

Nathan Lyon c Rahul b Harshit Rana 5

Josh Hazlewood not out 7

Extras: (LB-1, NB-4) 5

Total (All out in 51.2 overs) 104

Fall of wkts: 1-14, 2-19, 3-19, 4-31, 5-38, 6-47, 7-59, 8-70, 9-79.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 18-6-30-5, Mohammed Siraj 13-7-20-2, Harshit Rana 15.2-3-48-3, Nitish Kumar Reddy 3-0-4-0, Washington Sundar 2-1-1-0. (More)

