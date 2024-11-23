Perth, Nov 23 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings: 150 in 49.4 overs
Australia 1st Innings:
Usman Khawaja c Kohli b Bumrah 8
Nathan McSweeney lbw b Bumrah 10
Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Mohammed Siraj 2
Steven Smith lbw b Bumrah 0
Travis Head b Harshit Rana 11
Mitchell Marsh c Rahul b Mohammed Siraj 6
Alex Carey c Pant b Bumrah 21
Pat Cummins c Pant b Bumrah 3
Mitchell Starc c Pant b Harshit Rana 26
Nathan Lyon c Rahul b Harshit Rana 5
Josh Hazlewood not out 7
Extras: (LB-1, NB-4) 5
Total (All out in 51.2 overs) 104
Fall of wkts: 1-14, 2-19, 3-19, 4-31, 5-38, 6-47, 7-59, 8-70, 9-79.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 18-6-30-5, Mohammed Siraj 13-7-20-2, Harshit Rana 15.2-3-48-3, Nitish Kumar Reddy 3-0-4-0, Washington Sundar 2-1-1-0. (More)
