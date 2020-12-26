Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia Innings:

Joe Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0

Matthew Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin

30

Marnus Labuschagne c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Siraj 48

Steven Smith

c Pujara b Ashwin 0

Travis Head c Rahane b Bumrah 38

Cameron Green lbw b Mohammed Siraj 12

Tim Paine c Vihari b Ashwin

13

Pat Cummins

c Mohammed Siraj b Jadeja 9

Mitchell Starc c Mohammed Siraj b Bumrah

7

Nathan Lyon lbw b Bumrah 20

Josh Hazlewood not out

4

Extras: (B-10, NB-3, W-1) 14

Total: (All out in 72.3 overs) 195

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-38, 4-124, 5-134, 6-155, 7-155, 8-164, 9-191, 10-195

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 16-4-56-4, Umesh Yadav 12-2-39-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-7-35-3, Ravindra Jadeja 5.3-1-15-1, Mohammed Siraj 15-4-40-2. MORE PTI

