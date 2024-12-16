Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the third Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st Innings (405/7 overnight)

Usman Khawaja c Pant b Bumrah 21

Nathan McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9

Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Nitish Reddy 12

Steven Smith c Rohit b Bumrah 101

Travis Head c Pant b Bumrah 152

Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 5

Alex Carey c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep 70

Pat Cummins c Pant b Siraj 20

Mitchell Starc c Pant b Bumrah 18

Nathan Lyon b Siraj 2

Josh Hazlewood not out 0

Extras: (lb-17, w-13, nb-5) 35

Total: 445 all out in 117.1 overs

Fall of wickets: 31-1, 38-2, 75-3, 316-4, 326-5, 327-6, 385-7, 423-8, 445-9

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28-9-76-6, Mohammed Siraj 23.2-5-97-2, Akash Deep 29.5-5-95-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 13-1-65-1, Ravindra Jadeja 23-2-95-0.

