India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India find themselves on the back foot in the Gabba Test with Australia racking up 405/7 at stumps on Day 2. You can check the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard here. Travis Head continued to pile on the misery on India as he carried his good form, smashing 152 runs off 160 deliveries, a knock that had 18 fours. Steve Smith returned to form with a bang as well, hitting his 33rd century and 10th against India. The two batters shared a 241-run partnership that took the steam out of the Indian national cricket team and kept Australia in complete control of proceedings. Australia will now look to extend this first innings total to anything close to 500 and take as many wickets as possible on Day 3.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul was the only positive for India on what was a difficult day at the Gabba. India will have to come up with a massive effort with both bat and ball if they are to remain in this contest at all. An impressive performance with bat in hand can instill confidence in the Indian cricket team that they can pull off a comeback, which at the moment looks pretty unlikely.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Playing XIs:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood