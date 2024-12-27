Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st innings (Overnight 311/6)

Sam Konstas lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 60

Usman Khawaja c Rahul b Bumrah 57

Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Washington Sundar 72

Steve Smith batting 139

Travis Head b Bumrah 0

Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 4

Alex Carey c Pant b Akash Deep 31

Pat Cummins c Nitish Reddy b Ravindra Jadeja 49

Mitchell Starc batting 15

Extras: (LB-11, W-10, NB-6) 27

Total: (For seven wickets in 113 Overs) 454

Fall of wickets: 1-89, 2-154, 3-237, 4-240, 5-246, 6-299, 7-411.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28-9-97-3, Mohammed Siraj 21-3-115-0, Akash Deep 24-7-89-1, Ravindra Jadeja 18-3-72-2, Nitish Reddy 7-021-0, Washington Sundar 15-2-49-1. PTI

