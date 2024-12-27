India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Australia national cricket team and the India national cricket team are playing the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The opening day of the thrilling Boxing Day Test was full of action-packed moments in front of the record-breaking 87,242 people in the stands. Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first on a good batting MCG track. The 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas left everyone stunned and showcased his fearless approach with the bat against the world No. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah, which became a huge talking point. The youngster slammed two sixes to Bumrah. Konstas also had a heated exchange with veteran cricketer Virat Kohli. The debutant made 60 runs off 65 balls, including six fours and two sixes, which gave a perfect start to the host. Melbourne Cricket Ground Witnesses Highest Single-Day Attendance in India vs Australia Test Matches, Registers New Record During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Veteran batter Usman Khawaja, who has been struggling so far in the ongoing five-match Test series, registered his first fifty. The left-handed batter opener played a gritty knock of 57 off 121 balls, including six fours. Marnus Labuschagne made 72 runs off 145 balls with the help of seven fours as the host dominated the first two sessions on day 1. However, India made a brilliant comeback in the final session of Day 1. As a result, the host made 311/6 in 86 bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah bagged a three-wicket haul on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

The five-match Test series between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team is locked at 1-1. Team India won the opening Test at Perth. Australia defeated the visitors in the second Test in Adelaide. The third Test match between the two archrivals in Brisbane was drawn. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Squad:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Tanush Kotian, Washington Sundar,

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Jhye Richardson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster