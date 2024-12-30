Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day five of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st innings 474

India 1st innings 369

Australia 2nd innings 234

India 2nd innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 63

Rohit Sharma c Mitchell Marsh b Cummins 9

KL Rahul c Khawaja b Cummins 0

Virat Kohli c Khawaja b Mitchell Starc 5

Rishabh Pant batting 28

Extras (B-1, LB-4, NB-2) 7

Total: (For 3 wickets in 54 Overs) 112

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-25, 3-33.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 14-7-24-1, Pat Cummins 14-4-19-2, Scott Boland 11-4-29-0, Mitchell Marsh 3-2-2-0, Nathan Lyon 10-1-30-0, Travis Head 1-0-3-0, Marnus Labuschagne 1-1-0-0. PTI

