Will Rohit Sharma play in the India vs Australia fifth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Fans might be left with this question after the India national cricket team captain, after showing a lot of promise early on, was dismissed by his opposite number in Pat Cummins as he attempted an aggressive shot. Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child, has had a forgettable time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with a string of poor scores. And after his dismissal on Day 5 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), fans on social media called for him to sit out of the SCG Test. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Pat Cummins Dismiss Indian Captain for Another Low Score in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Rohit Sharma has not had a good time in Test cricket in 2024. In 26 innings, Rohit Sharma has scored just 619 runs at an average of just 24.76 with two centuries and two fifties. After batting in the middle order in the second and third Test matches, Rohit Sharma reclaimed his opening spot, a ploy that did not work out at all. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma features in the SCG Test. 'Usko Daant Mat Dikha Jyada Yaar' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Comment to Ravindra Jadeja Caught On Stump Mic During Day 4 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Will Rohit Sharma Play in IND vs AUS 5th Test at SCG?

This will be something that will be interesting. While Rohit Sharma's form has been poor, he is still the captain and it will be a bold move if he chooses to drop himself from India's playing XI for the fifth Test against Australia. While there might be speculations that he might or should drop himself, nothing on that record can be said with certainty. The 38-year-old's poor form might cause him to not feature in the IND vs AUS SCG Test match and in such a scenario, Jasprit Bumran can captain the India national cricket team with Shubman Gill also returning to the playing XI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).