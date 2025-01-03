Sydney, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the fifth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

India 1st innings:

Also Read | Why are Australian Players Having Pink Numbers and Logos on Their Jerseys in IND vs AUS 5th Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Know Reason.

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Webster b Boland 10

KL Rahul c Sam Konstas b Mitchell Starc 4

Also Read | Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing India vs Australia 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Know Reason.

Shubman Gill c Steven Smith b Lyon 20

Virat Kohli batting 12

Extras: (B-4, LB-5, NB-2) 11

Total: (For 3 wickets in 25 Overs) 57

Fall of Wickets: 1-11, 2-17, 3-57

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7-1-24-1, Pat Cummins 7-1-16-0, Scott Boland 5-3-5-1, Beau Webster 4-2-2-0, Nathan Lyon 2-1-1-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)