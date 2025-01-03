Why are the Australia national cricket team players having pink numbers and logos on their jerseys in the IND vs AUS 5th Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Fans might be left wondering with this question while watching the Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Sydney Test with the Australians have their jersey numbers as well as logos of all the sponsors in pink colour. Australia were put to bowl first by Jasprit Bumrah, who stood in as the India national cricket team captain in place of Rohit Sharma, who has opted to rest from this match on the back of poor form. Why Is IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Called Pink Test? Check Out History and Reasons.

Australia have a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 after securing a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match played in Melbourne. India on the other hand, are left needing to win the Sydney Test at all costs which will keep them in the hunt to make it to the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2023-25 final against South Africa. Why Is Rohit Sharma Not Playing India vs Australia 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25? Know Reason/

Why are Australian Players Wearing Pink Numbers and Logos on Their Jerseys in IND vs AUS 5th Test?

The Australian national cricket team is sporting pink jersey numbers and logos on their shirts to raise awareness of breast cancer. This cause comes as a result of a collaboration between the McGrath Foundation and Cricket Australia. This time, the Glenn McGrath Foundation, will go beyond breast cancer and extend support to people who suffer from different types of the disease, all across Australia. Not just the Australian players' jerseys and logos but also the seats and hoardings were all covered with the colour pink.

Glenn McGrath, the legendary Australian pacer, had established the McGrath Foundation alongside his wife Jane. Jane suffered from breast cancer and had breathed his last after a long battle with the disease, in 2008. The third day of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024 will also be called Jane McGrath Day.

