Rohit Sharma's absence from the IND vs AUS 5th Test has surprised many fans. The India national cricket team captain was not present at the toss for the final Test of what has been an exciting Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with Jasprit Bumrah, his deputy being present instead. The 38-year-old had earlier missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child and had subsequently joined the India national cricket team in Australia to feature in the Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne Tests. In Rohit Sharma's absence, Jasprit Bumrah had captained India to a win in Perth. Why Is IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Called Pink Test? Check Out History and Reasons.

However, that has been India's only win in four Tests against Australia. The visitors, who beat Australia the last two times Down Under, have squandered that opportunity after losing the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by 184 runs on the back of a woeful display with the bat in hand. India now stand in a must-win situation as they need to beat Australia in the Sydney Test to keep their chances of qualifying for the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2023-25 final, alive. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 5th Test 2024-25.

Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025?

Captain Rohit Sharma is not playing the India vs Australia 5th Test 2025 as he has 'rested' of the match as confirmed by Jasprit Bumrah at the toss. This has come on the back of poor form from the Indian national cricket team captain, who has managed just 31 runs in three matches. His lean patch with the bat has also given rise to debates and discussions on his retirement from the longest format of the game. Prior to the IND vs AUS SCG Test, head coach Gautam Gambhir also refused to confirm if Rohit Sharma would be part of the Indian team playing XI.

