Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings

Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33

Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87

Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0

Joe Root batting 156

Ben Stokes batting 63

Extras: (LB-4, NB-12) 16

Total: (For 3 wickets in 119 overs) 355

Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 19-5-37-0, Jasprit Bumrah 24-4-57-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 35-3-92-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 26-3-100-0, Washington Sundar 15-0-65-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)