Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.
England 1st Innings
Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33
Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87
Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0
Joe Root batting 156
Ben Stokes batting 63
Extras: (LB-4, NB-12) 16
Total: (For 3 wickets in 119 overs) 355
Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 19-5-37-0, Jasprit Bumrah 24-4-57-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 35-3-92-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 26-3-100-0, Washington Sundar 15-0-65-0.
