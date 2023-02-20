Gqeberha, Feb 20 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland here on Monday.

India Women:

Also Read | Is India Women vs Ireland Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Shafali Verma c Hunter b Delany 24

Smriti Mandhana c Lewis b Prendergast 87

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Poses For a Perfect and Stylish Photo With Shikhar Dhawan (View Pic).

Harmanpreet Kaur c Prendergast b Delany 13

Richa Ghosh c Lewis b Delany 0

Jemimah Rodrigues st Waldron b Kelly 19

Deepti Sharma c Dempsey b Prendergast 0

Pooja Vastrakar not out

2

Extras: (LB-2 W-8) 10

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1/62 2/114 3/115 4/143 5/143 6/155

Bowling: Orla Prendergast 4-0-22-2, Georgina Dempsey 3-0-27-0, Arlene Kelly 4-0-28-1, Leah Paul 3-0-27-0, Cara Murray 2-0-16-0, Laura Delany 4-0-33-3. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)