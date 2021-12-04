Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 221/4)

Mayank Agarwal c Blundell b Patel 150

Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44

Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0

Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0

Shreyas Iyer c Blundell b Patel 18

Wriddhiman Saha lbw b Patel 27

Ravichandran Ashwin b Patel

0

Axar Patel lbw b Patel 52

Jayant Yadav c Ravindra b Patel 12

Umesh Yadav

not out 0

Mohammed Siraj c Ravindra b Patel 4

Extras: (B-13 LB-5) 18

Total: (All out in 109.5 overs) 325

Fall of wickets: 1/80 2/80 3/80 4/160 5/224 6/224 7/291 8/316 9/321 10/325

Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-43-0, Kyle Jamieson 12-3-36-0, Ajaz Patel 47.5-12-119-10, William Somerville 19-0-80-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Daryl Mitchell 5-3-9-0. More

