Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 252

Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 109

India 2nd Innings: 303 for 9 declared

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings:

Lahiru Thirimanne lbw b Bumrah 0

Dimuth Karunaratne b Bumrah 107

Kusal Mendis st Pant b Ashwin 54

Angelo Mathews b Jadeja 1

Dhananjaya de Silva c Vihari b Ashwin 4

Niroshan Dickwella st †Pant b Patel 12

Charith Asalanka c Sharma b Patel 5

Lasith Embuldeniya lbw b Ashwin 2

Suranga Lakmal b Bumrah 1

Vishwa Fernando c Mohammed Shami b Ashwin 2

Praveen Jayawickrama not out 0

Extras: (B-16 LB-3 NB-1) 20

Total: (All out in 59.3 overs) 208

Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/97 3/98 4/105 5/160 6/180 7/204 8/206 9/208 10/208

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-4-23-3, Mohammed Shami 6-0-26-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 19.3-3-55-4, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-48-1, Axar Patel 11-1-37-2.

