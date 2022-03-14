Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Monday.
India 1st Innings: 252
Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 109
India 2nd Innings: 303 for 9 declared
Sri Lanka 2nd Innings:
Lahiru Thirimanne lbw b Bumrah 0
Dimuth Karunaratne b Bumrah 107
Kusal Mendis st Pant b Ashwin 54
Angelo Mathews b Jadeja 1
Dhananjaya de Silva c Vihari b Ashwin 4
Niroshan Dickwella st †Pant b Patel 12
Charith Asalanka c Sharma b Patel 5
Lasith Embuldeniya lbw b Ashwin 2
Suranga Lakmal b Bumrah 1
Vishwa Fernando c Mohammed Shami b Ashwin 2
Praveen Jayawickrama not out 0
Extras: (B-16 LB-3 NB-1) 20
Total: (All out in 59.3 overs) 208
Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/97 3/98 4/105 5/160 6/180 7/204 8/206 9/208 10/208
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-4-23-3, Mohammed Shami 6-0-26-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 19.3-3-55-4, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-48-1, Axar Patel 11-1-37-2.
