Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 252

Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 109 in 35.5 overs

India 2nd Innings: 303 for 9 declared in 68.5 overs.

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings: (overnight 28/1 in 7.0 overs)

Lahiru Thirimanne

lbw b Bumrah

0

Dimuth Karunaratne

batting

67

Kusal Mendis

st Pant b Ashwin

54

Angelo Mathews

b Ravindra Jadeja

1

Dhananjaya de Silva

c Hanuma Vihari b Ashwin

4

Niroshan Dickwella

batting

10

Extras: (B-12, LB-2, NB-1)

15

Total: (For 4 wicket in 39 overs)

151

Fall of wickets: 1/0, 2/97, 3/98, 4/105

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-2-15-1, Mohammed Shami 6-0-26-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 13-2-40-2, Ravindra Jadeja 11-2-43-1, Axar Patel 3-0-13-0. PTI

