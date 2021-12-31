Dubai, Dec 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the U-19 Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Sri Lanka U-19 Innings:

Chamindu Wickramasinghe c Bawa b Ravi Kumar 2

Shevon Daniel c Aaradhya Yadav b Bawa 6

Anjala Bandara lbw b Tambe

9

Sadisha Rajapaksa c Rasheed b Ostwal

14

Pawan Pathiraja b Tambe 4

Ranuda Somarathne lbw b Ostwal

7

Dunith Wellalage c Bawa b Ostwal 9

Raveen de Silva run out 15

Yasiru Rodrigo not out 19

Matheesha Pathirana c Raghuvanshi b Hangargekar 14

Extras: (LB-1 W-6) 7

Total: (For 9 wickets in 38 overs)

106

Fall of wickets: 1/4 2/15 3/31 4/37 5/47 6/57 7/57 8/82 9/106

Bowling: Rajvardhan Hangargekar 8-1-26-1, Ravi Kumar 8-1-17-1, Raj Bawa 7-0-23-1, Kaushal Tambe 6-0-23-2, Vicky Ostwal 8-3-11-3, Nishant Sindhu 1-0-5-0.

India U-19 Innings (Target: 102 runs from 32 overs)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi not out 56

Harnoor Singh lbw b Rodrigo 5

Shaik Rasheed not out 31

Extras: (LB-1 W-11) 12

Total: (For 1 wicket in 21.3 overs) 104

Fall of wickets: 1/8

Bowling: Yasiru Rodrigo 3-1-12-1, Treveen Mathew 2-1-2-0, Dunith Wellalage 6-0-30-0, Chamindu Wickramasinghe 2-0-11-0, Matheesha Pathirana 3.3-0-20-0, Raveen de Silva 2-0-14-0, Sadisha Rajapaksa 3-0-14-0.

