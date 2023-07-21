Port of Spain, Jul 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Friday.

India 1st innings:

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup 2023 Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in the Starting XI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder 57

Rohit Sharma b Warrican 80

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh Reveals Sending a Text to Nathan Lyon for Staying With Australia After Calf Injury.

Shubman Gill c da Silva b Roach 10

Virat Kohli run out 121

Ajinkya Rahane b Gabriel 8

Ravindra Jadeja c da Silva b Roach 61

Ishan Kishan batting 18

Ravichandran Ashwin batting 6

Extras: (LB-4 NB-7 W-1) 12

Total: (For 6 wickets in 108 overs) 373

Fall of wickets: 1/139 2/153 3/155 4/182 5/341 6/360

Bowling: Kemar Roach 19-2-86-2, Alzarri Joseph 19-0-92-0, Shannon Gabriel 16-0-63-1, Jomel Warrican 31-6-70-1, Jason Holder 17-3-45-1, Alick Athanaze 4-0-12-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-1-1-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)