New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Indian para-athletes on Wednesday returned from Bahrain after claiming a whopping 41 medals in their best-ever show at the Asian Youth Para Games.

The Indian contingent won 12 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze medals at the continental Para youth games held in Riffa city.

India won most medals in athletics with 22 players finishing at the podium -- eight won gold, six bagged silver, and eight secured bronze.

The Indian para shuttlers returned claimed 15 medals with Tokyo Paralympian Palak Kohli, Sanjana Kumari, and Hardik Makkar claiming three medals each.

In swimming, India won three medals, including one silver and two bronze, while the country also secured a silver in powerlifting.

Over 700 athletes from around 30 countries participated in the continental youth showpiece event that took place from December 2 to 6.

The athletes competed across nine sports - Para athletics, Para badminton, boccia, goalball, Para powerlifting, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, and wheelchair basketball.

