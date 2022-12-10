New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Indian contingent finished with a record eight medals, including three gold, in the 8th Junior Wushu World Championship in Tangerang, Indonesia.

Besides the three yellow metals, India won as many silver and two bronze medals in the tournament that concluded on Saturday.

Haryana's Aryan and Dhruv opened India's at the championships with two gold medals.

Hailing from Samalkha in Panipat, Aryan beat Egypt's Omar Mohamed Fathi 2-1 in sanda to win the boys' sub-junior 42kg gold.

Sonepat's Dhruv defeated Egypt's Youssef Yehla Shahaat Ahmed 2-0 to win the boys' sub-junior 52kg gold.

In the 56kg boys section, Nitish Nagar got the better of his rival from Iran to bag the top prize.

Kakyuki, in 60kg junior, and Dhruv in 48 kg also claimed a silver each, while Anirudh Choudhary settled for bronze in the 80kg.

Himanshi won silver in the 60kg girls while Aayra Hasan Chisti bagged bronze in the 48kg.

In the 6th edition of the tournament, held in Bengaluru in 2015, India won their first gold medal in the championship.

