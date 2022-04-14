Antalya (Turkey), Apr 14 (PTI) India won its match of the tournament when it took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Indonesia on Thursday at the Billie Jean King Cup after losing the opener to China.

Rutuja Bhosale handed India a 1-0 lead when she beat Beatrice Gumulya 6-4 6-1 in one hour 23 minutes.

Also Read | Yash Dayal Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Gujarat Titans' Youngster.

Ankita Raina then sealed the match for the team as she beat Aldila Sutjiadi 6-1 6-2 in just 52 minutes.

India had lost to China 0-3 on Wednesday in the Asia/Oceania Group I match.

Also Read | UCL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola Praises Manchester City for Mental Strength After Clash With Atletico Madrid Ends in Mass Brawl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)