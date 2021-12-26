Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in overcast conditions against South Africa in the opening Test of the three-match series here on Sunday.

India have gone in with three front-line pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, with Ravichandran Ashwin being the lone spinner.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Live Score Updates, Day 1: India Win Toss And Virat Kohli Opts To Bat.

In the middle-order, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been picked in the side.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen is making his Test debut for South Africa, Wiaan Mulder is playing as an all-rounder, with Keshav Maharaj being the team's only spinner.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs JFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)