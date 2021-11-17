Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20 International against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India have handed debut match to Venkatesh Iyer while Shreyas Iyer is back after missing the recent T20 World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj also made it to the playing XI.

For New Zealand, Mark Chapman, Todd Astle, Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Feruson are in for rested James Neesham, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

